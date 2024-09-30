Where to find the Ornate Lockbox - Remnant 2 The location of the Ornate Lockbox on Yaesha and what reward it gives you in Remnant 2.

The Ornate Lockbox in Remnant 2 might be tempting to open, but you will lock yourself out of potential rewards. As one of the many secrets in the game, this Yaesha lockbox offers you two choices: open it or leave it closed. Before you return it to the Eternal Empress, you have a decision to make. Here is where to find the Ornate Lockbox and what rewards you get for either option.

Ornate Lockbox location

Drop down the hole in the ground just past the water fountain.

Follow the path to the end and pass through the illusionary wall (opposite the chest).

The Ornate Lockbox is in Yaesha in the Widow’s Court area. It is found by dropping down a hole in the ground near the exit of the level (which might be The Great Bole depending on your world roll) and then passing through an illusionary wall.

To reach this spot, work your way to the center of the area where the water fountain is located. Just beyond the fountain (toward the exit) will be a hole in the ground with water pouring down to a lower section. Drop down into the hole and walk in the direction of the exit to find a room with a chest, a lovely bench, and a torch on the wall.

The wall opposite the chest is an illusion.

The wall just behind the torch is an illusion and can be walked through. Take the elevator up to a hidden chamber to find the Ornate Lockbox on a bench.

What to do with the Ornate Lockbox & rewards

You will need the Ornate Key from the Widow's Court area to open the Ornate Lockbox.

The Ornate Lockbox must be delivered to the Eternal Empress on Yaesha. Before you return it, you have to make a choice: open the box or keep it closed.

If you open the Ornate Lockbox with the Ornate Key, you will find a Thaen Seed which you give to the Eternal Empress to receive Burden of the Rebel. This ring does the following: Reduces Relic use speed by 25 percent and reduces skill cooldowns by 15 percent. This means it will take longer to heal but you’ll get your skills back faster.

Alternatively, if you leave the lockbox closed and give it to the Eternal Empress, she will give you the Red Doe Sigil. This amulet offers the following effects: Increases Relic healing effectiveness by 30 percent which doubles when the wearer’s health is below 50 percent.

Once you find the Ornate Lockbox, decide if you want to open it, and then deliver it to the Empress. With the decision made, you’ll be locked into your reward until you do it again. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help with the other quests that offer you a choice to make.