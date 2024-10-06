New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Weekend Discussion - October 6, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

You know what day it is, which means we should spend some time relaxing and watching some puzzles!

I've always wondered about PIs

It seems like such an interesting occupation.

A walking tour of Super Mario 64

I love this focus on unique places in this game. Even in the first part, I like that there's a little notch by the waterfall.

Primitive Technology has reached a quasi-industrial era

Getting into factory work now.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Chunky chooks

I'll take a dozen.

This AI replacement glitch in Halo is incredible

Finally, using the Halo: Combat Evolved energy sword.

Ginger cats are the best

Keep him!

Sick setup, bro

Love the LED strips.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola