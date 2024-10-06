Weekend Discussion - October 6, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

You know what day it is, which means we should spend some time relaxing and watching some puzzles!

I've always wondered about PIs

It seems like such an interesting occupation.

A walking tour of Super Mario 64

I love this focus on unique places in this game. Even in the first part, I like that there's a little notch by the waterfall.

Primitive Technology has reached a quasi-industrial era

Getting into factory work now.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Chunky chooks

chat i got really into crochet and can’t stop making fat little chickens pic.twitter.com/24KinLtEAt — ✦ rhonnie ✦ 🔜 kaicon syd i28 !! (@ryonello) October 2, 2024

I'll take a dozen.

This AI replacement glitch in Halo is incredible

I became the first person to ever use a sword in Halo 1 without cheats of any kind. pic.twitter.com/CCRhAVn4Vz — Monopoli (@Mr_Monopoli) October 3, 2024

Finally, using the Halo: Combat Evolved energy sword.

Ginger cats are the best

Keep him!

Sick setup, bro

Love the LED strips.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

