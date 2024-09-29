Where to find the robot Prototype Head, Arm, Claw, and Memory Core - Remnant 2 How to fix the broken robot in the Repair Lab and whether you should press the button on the Prototype Memory Core in Remnant 2.

Hidden in the Repair Lab on N’Erud in Remnant 2 is a broken robot that needs to be repaired. In order to fix this robot, you must locate four prototype items: a head, arm, claw, and memory core. Plugging them all in will fix the robot and depending on a decision you make, will cause you to fight it or leave it alone.

Pressing the button on the Prototype Memory Core will prevent you from fighting the robot. Do this before handing it over to get a different reward.

How to fix the robot

In the Agronomy Sector area of N’Erud is a broken robot in a Repair Lab in Remnant 2. This robot needs you to find four items that are scattered throughout the different areas of the DLC, with most of them being found in the Withered Necropolis. You need the following items:

Prototype Head

Prototype Arm

Prototype Claw

Prototype Memory Core

As mentioned above, inspecting the Prototype Memory Core and pressing the button will neutralize the robot, preventing a boss fight. This offers a different reward than if you leave the button alone and plug it all in.

Prototype Head

The Prototype Head is at the start of The Dark Horizon DLC in the Devoid Quietus. It’s on the ground by a broken platform.

Prototype Arm



The Prototype Arm is in the Anterior Recess, in a small cave with blue lasers in front of it. To reach this, start at the Anterior Recess crystal and follow the right-hand path into the field. Go to the glider and use it to cross the large gap to the area below (you might see the red glow of the cave). Approach the cave, defeat the enemies, and grab the arm off the ground.

Prototype Claw



The Prototype Claw is near the Dilapidated Auditorium. As with finding the Warden armor, start at the world crystal, take the ramp on the right down to the glider, and use the updraft to get some height. Land on the bridge, go to the left, and follow the path all the way to the end to find a robot in the end with the claw.

Prototype Memory Core



The Prototype Memory Core is found via the Dilapidated Auditorium, over the bridge and on a ledge far below. Start at the world crystal, go down the ramp on the right, use the glider and the leftish updraft to blast up and over the bridge, and then slowly descend. Look to your right to see a ledge tucked under the main outcropping. Land safely and head inside to find the Prototype Memory Core.

Robot rewards – Should you press the button on the Memory Core?

You can inspect the Prototype Memory Core to see a button that can be pressed. Should you do it? Depends on what rewards you want.

With the quest almost done, you might ask, “Should I press the button on the Prototype Memory Core?” Whether you press the button or not is entirely up to you. Here are the rewards you get from either situation, so pick the one you like the best and go for that. You can always go for the other one on another playthrough if you want to get everything in the game.

Press the button

If you press the button on the Prototype Memory Core, the robot will become friendly when you plug it in and you will receive:

Spirit Alternator ring: Incoming shield grants 150% of the shield generated as mod powering.

O.T. Achievement

Do not press the button

If you do not press the button on the Prototype Memory Core, the robot will become hostile after you plug everything in. Defeating the boss fight will reward you with:

Shield Alternator ring: Activating a Mod that costs 100 Mod Power or greater, generates a shield for 20% of Max Health.

Charged Wounds Mutator: Increases this weapon’s Fire Rate and Reload Speed by 2.5% per overloaded entity within 15m.

Fixing the broken robot in the Repair Lab on N’Erud will take a bit of exploring. Once you find the four prototype items, have a think about whether you want to press the button on the Prototype Memory Core. With this quest out of the way, you can focus on completing the other secrets in the DLC. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for help finding and solving them.