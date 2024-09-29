New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find the Warden armor, Nanoplated set - Remnant 2

Complete your new Warden Archetype look with the Nanoplated armor set in Remnant 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Gunfire Games
The Warden Archetype isn’t complete until you get the Warden armor in Remnant 2. However, this armor is technically called the Nanoplated set, and it makes you look like, presumably, one of the N’Erudian people.

Where to find the Warden armor

The Warden armor, called the Nanoplated armor, is located near the Dilapidated Auditorium world crystal in the new area of N’Erud added with The Dark Horizon. The armor is in a room high above the glider spawn, over the broken bridge.

The player looks up to a ledge overlooking a glider and updrafts

Source: Shacknews
The map of N'Erud showing the Dilapidated Auditorium and the location of the Warden armor

Source: Shacknews

Start at the Dilapidated Auditorium world crystal and go down the ramp to your right. Grab a glider and use the air updraft that is in front and slightly to your left. This will boost you high up above the broken bridge. Look for the little ledge on the right side.

Land the glider, defeat the enemies inside, and go through the door on the left. There will be a datapad on the ground and the Warden armor in the rack. Grab it to get all of the Nanoplated armor pieces: Transmitter, Vestments, Hands, and Waist.

Once you’ve got the Warden Archetype and the Warden armor, your next task will be unlocking the Genesis bow from the Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle. Take a moment to look over our Remnant 2 page for more guides to help you through The Dark Horizon DLC.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

