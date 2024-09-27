ShackStream: Becoming the heroine of time in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Join us as we start our adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

Can you believe it’s Friday already? What a week it’s been and what better way to tie a cute little bow on it than with a special stream of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? I’ll be starting up my first ever run of Nintendo’s latest 10-out-of-10 game, so please come and join me as I use old tables to solve puzzles!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on September 27, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be playing Echoes of Wisdom for two hours with the goal to explore every single nook and cranny that I can. I want to see everything this latest rendition of Hyrule has to offer.

Unless you’ve been stuck under a rock, chances are you’ve heard about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. In this brand new Zelda title, you actually play as the titular character! Usually it’s Link who takes all the limelight, but now Zelda gets to be the main character. Or has Zelda always been the main character and we’re just in her story? I don’t know. Maybe you can educate me on today’s stream.

Now, before we begin, I need you to do a couple of things. Could you please go and read our review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? It is the latest game we've given a perfect 10. Asif Khan praised it up and down the street, so I'm especially excited to get in and experience the magic for myself.

With all that said, I think we should get ourselves ready for today’s livestream. See you soon for some Zelda goodness!