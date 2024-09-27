Watch the Warframe TGS 2024 devstream presentation here Check out the Warframe devstream presentation happening live from Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Warframe is making an appearance at TGS 2024 this year in the form of a special devstream presentation. Make sure you tune into the livestream below so you can hear what the team at Digital Extremes is bringing to the game in the Koumei & the Five Fates and in Warframe: 1999.

Warframe Devstream Presentation – TGS 2024

The Warframe Devstream Presentation at TGS 2024 will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 27, 2024 on the official Warframe Twitch and YouTube channels. You can watch using the embedded video below or by visiting the sites directly.

Today’s livestream will offer a deep dive into Koumei & the Five Fates. Players will get a look at the 58th Warframe added to the game, including gameplay of it in action as well as insight in new deluxe cosmetic skins for other Warframes. The stream will also be an opportunity to learn more about quality-of-life improvements coming to the game.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as Digital Extremes will also talk more about the eagerly anticipated Warframe: 1999. Viewers can expect a special announcement and guest appearance by Alpha Takahashi, the voice of Aoi in Warframe: 1999.

The Warframe Devstream Presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2024 is sure to be a big one. Tune in before it starts so you don’t miss a moment of the action. You can find more coverage of Digital Extremes’ title over on our Warframe page.