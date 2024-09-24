Monster Hunter Wilds PC requirements & system specs Take a look at what system specs you need to have to reach Monster Hunter Wilds' PC requirements for minimum and recommended settings.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ PC requirements have been officially revealed by Capcom. Those who were hoping to skirt by on older hardware might be in for a bit of a shock as the new mainline game looks to be rather demanding. Take a look at the table below to see if your PC specs can reach the recommended hardware.

Monster Hunter Wilds PC requirements

The Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements are surprisingly demanding. Players will need to have some pretty recent hardware if they want to hit the recommended specs (which allows for a comfortable 60 fps) and those with older gear will be limited to upscaled resolutions and 30 fps.

Monster Hunter Wilds PC system requirements Minimum Recommended Resolution 1080p (upscaled) 1080p (FHD) Frame Rate 30 fps 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) OS Windows 10 (64-bit Required) Windows 10 (64-bit Required) CPU Intel Core i5-10600

Intel Core i3-12100F

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i5-12400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (VRAM 8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (VRAM 8GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM HDD 140 GB SSD 140 GB SSD DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Additional Notes SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the "Lowest" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported. SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Medium" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

As you can see, you’ll need at least an NVIDIA RTX capable card if you want to hit 1080p at 60 fps – and this is just for the Medium graphical setting! Those who want to hit higher resolutions and frame rates will probably need some of the latest PC hardware on the market.

Even the minimum requirements necessitate a GTX 1660 Super, a card that was released about five years ago. Might our old 1080 Tis finally meet their match? The official product page from Capcom notes that the minimum requirements utilize upscaling to take a 720 native resolution to 1080p.

So, how do your PC specs measure up against Monster Hunter Wilds’ system requirements? Be sure to swing by our Monster Hunter Wilds page as we bring you the latest from Capcom’s eagerly anticipated title, as well as plenty of guides once the hunt begins.