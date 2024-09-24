Where to find Memory Core 2 & how to use it - Remnant 2 Learn the Memory Core 2 location and where you can use it on N'Erud in Remnant 2.

There are a lot of quest items in Remnant 2 and one that might cause players some confusion is Memory Core 2. This unique item is available on N’Erud and is required to get either the Core Booster Amulet or the Pulse Rifle. Here’s where to find it and where to use it.

Where to find Memory Core 2

Memory Core 2 can be found in the Dormant N'Erudian Facility.

Memory Core 2 is found in the Dormant N’Erudian Facility on N’Erud. You must progress through the dungeon to the open area with the guardrail. Look for the section that’s missing and drop down to the lower level. Continue along the path to find the Biome-Control Glyph on a bench. Take this back to the start of the dungeon and use it to unlock the door near the world crystal. Inside will Memory Core 2. This dungeon is also where you can unlock the Siphoner Trait.

Grab the Memory Core 2 off of the circular station and then grab the purple item to the right.

Where to use Memory Core 2

The Ascension Spire is where you'll find an NPC in a large building, but more importantly, a hole in the ground leading to the Memory Core 2 insertion point.

Memory Core 2 is used in a secret room below the Custodian at Ascension Spire on N’Erud. Go into the building with the NPC, but instead of approaching him, look behind the statue on the left to find a hole in the ground. Drop down and take the right elevator down to a lower level.

Drop down the hole and keep working your way down until you reach the station where you can insert Memory Core 2.

This lower level will have a central station with three bulbous sections. You can insert Memory Core 2 into one of these to lower the force field. Depending on your world roll, you might also be able to insert the Decorum Cipher to lower the second force field (or vice versa).

What you get for using Memory Core 2

Lower the first barrier to get Core Booster, lower the second one to get the Pulse Rifle.

Lowering the first barrier will reward you with the Core Booster Amulet, lowering the second will reward you with the Pulse Rifle. If your world roll has both Memory Core 2 and the Decorum Cipher, you can get both rewards; otherwise you will only get the amulet.

With Memory Core 2 found and used, you should either have the Pulse Rifle or be one step closer to unlocking it. If your world roll doesn’t let you interact with the station at all, you will need to reroll N’Erud until both insert points are active. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help.