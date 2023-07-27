How to unlock the Siphoner Trait - Remnant 2 Track down the Dormant N'Erudian Facility and you'll be one step closer to getting the Siphoner Trait.

Those that want to focus on a lifesteal build will need to pick up the Siphoner Trait in Remnant 2. This Trait lets you have lifesteal without using other gear and is reasonably easy to unlock, provided you have the right area on N’Erud.

Unlock the Siphoner Trait

The Siphoner Trait is available on the N’Erud world in the Dormant N’Erudian Facility. This is one of the random dungeons your game may generate. If you do not have this node on your map, you can try rolling an Adventure Mode version of N’Erud.

The Dormant N'Erudian Facility has its own major World Shard, meaning if you've unlocked all the nodes on N'Erud and it's not there, you may need to reroll an Adventure.

Source: Shacknews

As for the Dormant N’Erudian Facility, this is a short dungeon with a timer. You must defeat all the enemies in the dungeon before the timer expires to unlock the Siphoner Trait. It’s fairly straightforward: simply enter the area and sprint through defeating everything you see. If you’ve unlocked the Summoner and Handler class, those additional allies will help clear things faster.

Failure to clear all the enemies within the time limit will result in a purge, killing the player. If this happens, exit the dungeon and go back in to try it again. If for some reason it doesn’t reset, travel to another planet and back again.



Source: Shacknews

When it comes to Traits, Siphoner is no doubt one of the best, especially when coupled with damage-over-time abilities and even the Siphon Heart Relic. Siphoner will give you lifesteal based on a percentage of the damage you deal. At maximum, you will heal for 3 percent of your damage.

After unlocking the Siphoner Trait, read over our all Traits guide for a look at the requirements to get the other ones. We’ve also got more walkthroughs and puzzle guides on our Remnant 2 page.