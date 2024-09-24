How to start The Dark Horizon DLC - Remnant 2 Enjoy a One Shot Adventure of The Dark Horizon DLC in Remnant 2 where all the dungeons and bosses will be new content.

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon is a brand new bit of content for players to enjoy. Those who purchased the DLC can actually start a special One Shot version of the Adventure, where every single thing you see will be brand new. Starting the DLC is easy enough, you’ll just need to visit Ward 13 and reroll a new Adventure.

How to start The Dark Horizon

Select World Settings at the bottom of the world crystal at Ward 13.

Source: Shacknews

To start The Dark Horizon, load up Remnant 2 and go to Ward 13. Touch the big world crystal and select World Settings down the bottom. Select “Create New Adventure Mode” at the bottom of the Adventure Mode tab.

Scroll to the right to find The Dark Horizon One Shot option. This One Shot is a single-use option that will let you play through The Dark Horizon DLC where every single dungeon, boss, and item is from the new content. Select the DLC tile and then confirm your choice.

Under Adventure Mode, select Create New Adventure Mode.

Source: Shacknews

Scroll until you find The Dark Horizon One Shot, select it, and confirm your decision.

Source: Shacknews

The Dark Horizon DLC will now be your active Adventure, which you can launch from the world crystal fast travel screen. Look for the N’Erud panel from the radial menu and select it.

Note that if you reroll the Adventure, the new content will be mixed into the older content, so you may get a mixture of new and old stuff. The only way to guarantee you see entirely new content is to completely play the One Shot (though you won’t see everything).

With The Dark Horizon DLC started, you’ll be in N’Erud’s new biome where you can get started on finding some great loot. Track down the Warden Archetype as soon as possible so you can enjoy this powerful new support class. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help.