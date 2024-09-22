Weekend Discussion - September 22, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday, and as we've come to understand, that means we do puzzles together.
Skate documentary time!
Skating in the 90s seems like such a good time.
How do you make your espresso?
Might be time to improve your style.
Jet Set Radio, JSRF, and Hover
It's an old video, but I love coming across these little treasures on YouTube.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Spooky photos
Photos I took recently took at 3am pic.twitter.com/PwKHy3c9Dr— breezeh (@briscoepark) September 19, 2024
That sheep picture is haunting.
SpongeBob goes futuristic
SpongeBob SquarePants: Episode SP-129 (1999) pic.twitter.com/GQ0tjuLLnI— eccö (@3CC0__) September 15, 2024
I love this aesthetic.
King of the Hill stills
September 17, 2024
I love that Hank's idea of a jape is playing around with a big pair of jeans.
L'il elephant
September 14, 2024
So cute and tiny!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- 10 Years of Destiny and Destiny 2 Orbit Music
- 80s Anime Remastered - Simpsonill
- The Revenant - Signal Void (NIMBVS)
- Come To Life feat. Casey Desmond - Cassetter
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Tiny Glade review: A large dose of tiny, whimsy, and wonder
- Frostpunk 2 review: Icy wasteland, frozen indecision
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster review: Modernized mall mayhem
- Castlevania Dominus Collection review: The peak of the Igavania mountain
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
