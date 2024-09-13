ShackStream: The Destiny man becomes the Destined One in Black Myth: Wukong Come say hello as we clear more bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.

It’s Friday, which means we get to spend some time together as I play Black Myth: Wukong. This game is an absolute treat to play and we’ve got a bit more (presumably) left in Chapter 2 before we saunter off into the next Chapter. Will I be able to find all the secrets and defeat the area boss? Find out in today’s ShackStream.

The Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to go live at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on September 13, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I know I said it was Friday, but it’s really Saturday morning for me. That means we get to drink some coffee together and chat about video games. You don’t have to drink coffee though, so bring along a beverage of your choosing.

Black Myth: Wukong has been full of surprises during this playthrough. I didn’t realize we could get through the sand waterfall and now we’ve got several threads we need to follow up on. In fact, this livestream playthrough has done more than my private one, so I’ve got no idea what’s to come!

See you all in a few hours for our fourth ShackStream of Black Myth: Wukong!