New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation livestream here

Tune in to see the PS5 pro himself, Mark Cerny, talk about the technical aspects of Sony's flagship console.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Sony
1

The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation livestream is set for today. This stream will be hosted by Mark Cerny, who has previously given deep dives into the hardware and tech side of Sony’s numerical line of home consoles. Tune in to the livestream below to hear about the technical advancements of Sony’s console from the PS5 pro himself.

The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on September 10, 2024. This will be a 9-minute stream where Mark Cerny will presumably talk about the technical aspects of Sony’s PS5 console. Take a look at the livestream using the Sony video embed above or head directly to the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Viewers are eagerly anticipating the announcement of a PlayStation 5 Pro console. Early on Monday, Sony’s teaser for today’s stream was actually titled PS5 Pro, so there’s a pretty good chance that’s going to be the topic of the livestream.

It’s bound to be an interesting livestream from Sony. In the event the company announces a PS5 Pro, you can be sure to find more information about it over on our PlayStation 5 topic page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola