Watch the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation livestream here Tune in to see the PS5 pro himself, Mark Cerny, talk about the technical aspects of Sony's flagship console.

The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation livestream is set for today. This stream will be hosted by Mark Cerny, who has previously given deep dives into the hardware and tech side of Sony’s numerical line of home consoles. Tune in to the livestream below to hear about the technical advancements of Sony’s console from the PS5 pro himself.

The PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on September 10, 2024. This will be a 9-minute stream where Mark Cerny will presumably talk about the technical aspects of Sony’s PS5 console. Take a look at the livestream using the Sony video embed above or head directly to the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Viewers are eagerly anticipating the announcement of a PlayStation 5 Pro console. Early on Monday, Sony’s teaser for today’s stream was actually titled PS5 Pro, so there’s a pretty good chance that’s going to be the topic of the livestream.

It’s bound to be an interesting livestream from Sony. In the event the company announces a PS5 Pro, you can be sure to find more information about it over on our PlayStation 5 topic page.