All Spells and where to get them - Black Myth: Wukong Spells are going to be a vital part of your combat tactics in Black Myth: Wukong. This is how to get them.

Spells are a vital part of combat in Black Myth: Wukong. You can freeze enemies, create clones, and go all in on your fighting ability by increasing the damage from your staff. This is where to find them all.

There are a total of eight Spells in Black Myth: Wukong, not counting the Transformations. If you need to track down any of those shape-shifting spells, be sure to check our guide for all the Transformation locations.

Spell Location Immobilize Is earned at the very start of the game while fighting the Bullguard boss. Cloud Step Is earned during Chapter 1 after you defeat the Black Wind King boss. This boss cannot be missed and is part of the story progression. Rock Solid Is earned during Chapter 2 after you defeat the Tiger Vanguard boss and the Crouching Tiger Temple. Once again, this cannot be missed and is part of the story progression. A Pluck of Many Keep playing through Chapter 2, and make sure you visit the Yellow Wind Formation's Windseal Gate. Here, the Headless Monk will give you the spell. Make sure you do it before the final boss fight in this Chapter. Ring of Fire You can get this from the second fight against the Macaque Chief in Chapter 3, at the Warding Temple in the Pagoda Realm. Spell Binder Finish the Treasure Hunter quest to get this spell. Somersault Cloud Is learned automatically at the start of Chapter 6. Life Saving Strang This Spell is only learned when you start a New Game +. This will automatically generate a duplicate to die instead of the Destined One when facing mortal danger.

