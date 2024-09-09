New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Spells and where to get them - Black Myth: Wukong

Spells are going to be a vital part of your combat tactics in Black Myth: Wukong. This is how to get them.
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
Spells are a vital part of combat in Black Myth: Wukong. You can freeze enemies, create clones, and go all in on your fighting ability by increasing the damage from your staff. This is where to find them all.

All Spells and where to get them - Black Myth: Wukong

The Spell menu in Black Myth: Wukong
Screenshot by Shacknews

There are a total of eight Spells in Black Myth: Wukong, not counting the Transformations. If you need to track down any of those shape-shifting spells, be sure to check our guide for all the Transformation locations.

Spell Location
Immobilize Is earned at the very start of the game while fighting the Bullguard boss.
Cloud Step Is earned during Chapter 1 after you defeat the Black Wind King boss. This boss cannot be missed and is part of the story progression.
Rock Solid Is earned during Chapter 2 after you defeat the Tiger Vanguard boss and the Crouching Tiger Temple. Once again, this cannot be missed and is part of the story progression.
A Pluck of Many Keep playing through Chapter 2, and make sure you visit the Yellow Wind Formation's Windseal Gate. Here, the Headless Monk will give you the spell. Make sure you do it before the final boss fight in this Chapter.
Ring of Fire You can get this from the second fight against the Macaque Chief in Chapter 3, at the Warding Temple in the Pagoda Realm.
Spell Binder Finish the Treasure Hunter quest to get this spell.
Somersault Cloud Is learned automatically at the start of Chapter 6.
Life Saving Strang This Spell is only learned when you start a New Game +. This will automatically generate a duplicate to die instead of the Destined One when facing mortal danger.

Now that you know where to find all the spells to aid you in your journey to the west, make sure you check our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

