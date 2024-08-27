The Treasure Hunter quest guide - Black Myth: Wukong The Treasure Hunter quest is an important but hidden part of the third chapter in Black Myth: Wukong.

With so many mysteries to solve, it should come as no surprise that Black Myth: Wukong also has a Treasure Hunter quest that we can take part in. This is how to finish it, including how to get to all relevant Shrines.

This guide will help you to complete the whole Treasure Hunter quest in Black Myth: Wukong and will also help you track down a secret boss called the Green-Capped Martialist. You will even get a spell called the Spell Binder for your troubles.

North Shore of Bitter Lake

First, play through the game until you reach the North Shore of the Bitter Lake. You make quite the entrance to this area as you arrive on the back of a giant turtle. Turn to face down the coast behind you when at the Shrine, and you should see a couple of buildings in the distance.

Now, down here, you will also find Chen Loong, who will take you to Zodiac Village, so take care of that before or after this quest, whichever you prefer. It's a valuable diversion, giving you access to a new hub for all the helpful merchants.

Explore the path beside the building, and you will find the Treasure Hunter being harassed by some demons, so take them out. Talk to him until he has no dialogue options left, and then it’s time to move on to the next stage.

Towers of Karma

Up next, make your way to the Towers of Karma Shrine, where you will find the Treasure Hunter nearby. Head in the opposite direction to the large carved wall to find him. He is about to freeze to death, so use the Ring of Fire spell that you learned from the mysterious NPC early in the Chapter, and he’ll warm up. Chat with him until he runs out of dialogue, and then it’s time to move to the next step.

To get to the Towers of Karma, spawn at the Field of Felicity in the Valley of Ecstasy, or just play the game until you reach that area. Follow the path to the left, past where you get the Fox Quest, and when you reach the first turn to the left, follow it all the way to the bottom, where you will find the Shrine. That left turn is pretty well hidden, but it will be right beside a wooden archway.

Melon Field Shrine

To get to the Melon Field Shrine, go back to the Field of Felicity Shrine and go down the snowy bank to the left of it, between it and the nearby arch with the corpse beside it. Follow that path all the way down to the bottom, where you will come to a small flooded region. In the far left corner, you will see some figures peering over the edge of a cliff.

You need to drop down here, but be careful, as one of them is not frozen and will attack you. Make your way all the way down to the bottom, where you will find the Melon Field Shrine. Activate the Shrine, then walk into the cave where you will need to fight the Green-Capped Martialist.

Now, this is an exciting fight, as he will vanish, and it turns into a game of trying to dodge his flaming hoop, so bring some fire resistance to handle that in case you get hit. Once the fight is over, the Child Buddha appears, fills you in on some interesting story developments, and gives you the Spell Binder Spell.

Now that you have completed the Treasure Hunter quest be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.