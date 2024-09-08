How to get through the sand waterfall - Black Myth: Wukong There is a sand waterfall in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong that hides a secret boss.

Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong is packed full of secrets and one of them is a sand waterfall just past the Fright Cliff. Walking into this cascading sand sends out a ripple, indicating that you might be able to pass through it. There are a few things you’ll need to do before you can part the sand and tackle the boss behind it.

How to get through the sand waterfall – Chapter 2

Smash the wall using Wandering Wight to reveal a hidden passage. Inside is a chest containing Loong Scales, which let you stop the sand waterfall.

To get through the sand waterfall in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, you must find the Loong Scale that is hidden in the First Prince of the Flowing Sands boss arena. There is a breakable wall in the arena that reveals a hidden passage to a chest containing the scale. Here is a quick look at the steps:

Defeat King of Flowing Sands and Second Prince of Flowing Sands Defeat First Prince of the Flowing Sands Use Wandering Wight head slam to break the carved wall Pass through the crack and open the chest to get the Loong Scales Go to the sand waterfall at the Rockrest Flat in Fright Cliff

To get to the First Prince of the Flowing Sand boss fight, you must first defeat the father and son boss fight, King of Flowing Sands and Second Prince of Flowing Sands. From here, look for the shrine called the Valley of Despair on the left of the arena (when facing the large door). This shrine leads you into a cavern. Hug the left-hand wall and drop down into the pit.

You might be able to get the boss to break the wall.

Depending on how you handled the duo boss fight, you might be able to smash the wall right away or you might need to defeat the boss. Regardless, use the Wandering Wight spirit head slam on the wall to break it. Go through the crack and open the chest in the cavern to get the Loong Scales.

Go back to the sand waterfall and interact with it to reveal a door.

Now travel to the Rockrest Flat shrine in the Fright Cliff area. Go up the stairs and you will be able to interact with the sand waterfall. The sand will stop, revealing a door you can pass through. On the other side is Black Loong, a formidable boss fight.

Much like the sand waterfall in Chapter 2, there’s also a normal waterfall in Chapter 1 at the Outside the Forest shrine in Forest of Wolves. With the Loong Scales, you can go and staunch the flow of this one too. Take a look at our Black Myth: Wukong topic page for more guides to help you farm upgrade materials, complete quests, and defeat bosses.