Watch the September 2024 Apple Event here Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 and other devices.

It’s nearly time for Apple’s September event. Called ‘Glowtime,’ this event is where Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16, as well as new versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods. If you’d like to be among the first to see what’s new, here’s where you can watch the September 2024 Apple Event.

Watch the September 2024 Apple Event

The September 2024 Apple Event will take place today, Monday, September 9, 2024. It begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Apple will be streaming it on YouTube and on its website.

Apple’s fall events are typically its biggest, bringing new iPhone reveals among other announcements. If past trends continue, the iPhone 16 (and other products) will be available for pre-order shortly following the event.

That’s how you can watch the September 2024 Apple Event. To keep up with any news out of the showcase, visit our Apple topic page and give it a bookmark.