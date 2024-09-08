Weekend Discussion - September 8, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Watch enough Cracking the Cryptic and you're bound to recognize the name Phistomefel. This might be Simon's favorite puzzle by that designer!
Thinking of buying a laptop?
Actually, I've been considering it for a few years now. It'd be useful to be more mobile!
GMTK had its game jam this year
What do you think of the games that GMTK featured?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
It's spooky season
This is the best use for of a drone I've ever seen 😭 pic.twitter.com/i8yRD9Pj0m— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 1, 2024
Time to get creative.
Evil and From are incredible
Yes.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 2, 2024
This show, and Evil on Paramount+
Also, now, Netflix https://t.co/7mqQ6ebtfe
If you're not watching them, you're missing out.
What a cute kitty!
this kitty is gorgeous pic.twitter.com/5zmHvr1ivG— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) August 28, 2024
Look at that adorable face.
The Kulu will mess you up
September 5, 2024
Do not touch its eggs.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Stars of the Night - Dynatron
- Nightland - Droid Bishop
- Dust - M.O.O.N.
- Can You Kiss Me First - College
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Astro Bot review: A bountiful galaxy of bots
- NetEase's FragPunk is looking to dethrone Valorant with chaos and cards
- Pizza Bandit fuses Gears of War and Overcooked into a delicious slice of New York pie
- Romancing SaGa 2 remakes another classic Square Enix RPG for western audiences
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
