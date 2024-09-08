Weekend Discussion - September 8, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Watch enough Cracking the Cryptic and you're bound to recognize the name Phistomefel. This might be Simon's favorite puzzle by that designer!

Thinking of buying a laptop?

Actually, I've been considering it for a few years now. It'd be useful to be more mobile!

GMTK had its game jam this year

What do you think of the games that GMTK featured?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

It's spooky season

This is the best use for of a drone I've ever seen 😭 pic.twitter.com/i8yRD9Pj0m — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) September 1, 2024

Time to get creative.

Evil and From are incredible

Yes.

This show, and Evil on Paramount+

Also, now, Netflix https://t.co/7mqQ6ebtfe — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 2, 2024

If you're not watching them, you're missing out.

What a cute kitty!

this kitty is gorgeous pic.twitter.com/5zmHvr1ivG — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) August 28, 2024

Look at that adorable face.

The Kulu will mess you up

Do not touch its eggs.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.