Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: The monkey king returns in Black Myth: Wukong

The journey of the Destined One continues as we seek the relics of Sun Wukong in today's livestream.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

We’re back with another ShackStream of the hottest game right now, Black Myth: Wukong. This singleplayer game has remained near the top of the Steam charts since its release and we’re still enjoying ourselves. Come on down and say hello as we attempt to take down more bosses.

The Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to go live at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on August 30, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. This means you’ll get to ease into your Friday evening with a bit of totally relaxing, intense boss fights. Last week we managed to get pretty close to the end of Chapter 1, maybe we’ll be able to knock over the last couple of bosses and head off to the next segment.

As always, it’s lovely to see so many people come by and say hello. If you’ve got a spare minute, pop in, let me know how you’re going, and let’s catch up. Can’t stay for long? That’s okay. What you can always do is drop a follow and even subscribe – it goes a long way to ensuring we can keep these shows coming your way. You get a free sub each month by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch.

I’ll see you all soon for our second stream of Black Myth: Wukong! If you’re also playing and looking for some help, you’ll find it over on our Black Myth: Wukong page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola