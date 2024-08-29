How to access the Deadlock forums Here's how to sign up for an account for the Deadlock forums so you can leave feedback and read patch notes.

Getting into the Deadlock forums is a simple process, provided you’re actually in the game and looking at the screen. If you’re not able to do that, it’s going to be a problem and it’ll seem downright confusing. Here’s what you need to do to gain access so you can read patch notes, leave feedback, and connect with other users.

How to access the Deadlock forums

To sign up to the Deadlock forums, log into the game and click the Join the Feedback Forums button. This button is located on the lower-right of the screen near the server times. Clicking this will prompt you to enter your email address and then the game will generate a password. At this point, you can navigate to the Deadlock forums and enter your details to log in.



Once you have access, head to your account and update your password under the Password and Security button. You can also enable two-step verification. With this done, you can now begin looking through the forums.

The Deadlock forum is a great place to connect with other players and learn more about Valve’s upcoming game. This is where Valve has been posting patch notes and other information regarding the state of the game. In the event you have feedback about the game, this is the place to put it.

Now that you’ve signed up for the Deadlock forums, stop by every so often to see what’s going on. You can also join the official Deadlock Discord channel via the game to team up with other players and chat more about the game. Of course, you’ll find more coverage of this hit title on our own Deadlock topic page, too.