Server times & when you can play - Deadlock Take a look at the Deadlock server times so you know when you can queue up for a match.

Deadlock is currently undergoing a playtest and as such, the servers are not up all the time. In fact, if you want to play a Standard Match, you need to make sure you’re trying to queue up during the official Deadlock server times. Playing outside of these hours you will limit what you can do..

Deadlock server times



The Deadlock server times are displayed on the main menu in the lower-right corner. There are two sets of times: Monday to Thursday and Friday to Sunday. Typically, the weekend times will go for a much longer period of time, giving you more time to experience the game. The times will be adjusted to your local timezone in-game, even if you are set to a different region.

North America (ET)

Monday to Thursday: 5pm to 6am

Friday to Sunday: 1pm to 6am

Oceania (AEST)

Monday to Thursday: 2pm to 2am

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 2am

Europe (BST)

Monday to Thursday: 2pm to 2am

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 2am

Asia (JST)

Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 4am

Friday to Sunday: 12pm to 4am

South America (BRT)

Monday to Thursday: 4pm to 4am

Friday to Sunday: 12pm to 4am

If you want to play even if your local server is offline, you can do this by changing the region in Deadlock. This will let you keep on playing, although the connection might suffer. These server times might change as the playtest continues, so keep an eye on that. We’ll have more guides over on our Deadlock topic page.