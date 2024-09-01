Weekend Discussion - September 1, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Phistomefel is back with another devious puzzle for the Cracking the Cryptic lads!

Please play The Finals

It's the best FPS out right now.

Are you struggling to find games you enjoy as you get older?

It's incredible to think how many games we loved growing up but now there seem to be fewer and fewer that really hook us.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cats definitely make everything better

Is it just me or do your cats make everything better? pic.twitter.com/6Mme2jnA90 — Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) August 28, 2024

Got a problem? Fix it with a cat.

No sewing supplies to be found

New grinder just arrived pic.twitter.com/XTPV35jGyD — The Paul Bland Program (@blandCinema) August 28, 2024

Only good times.

Do a kickflip!

Just guys vibing and having a good time.

I'd like to order a dozen...

...of each. Those puffy pancakes look so good.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.