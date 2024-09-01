Weekend Discussion - September 1, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Phistomefel is back with another devious puzzle for the Cracking the Cryptic lads!
Please play The Finals
It's the best FPS out right now.
Are you struggling to find games you enjoy as you get older?
It's incredible to think how many games we loved growing up but now there seem to be fewer and fewer that really hook us.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Cats definitely make everything better
Is it just me or do your cats make everything better? pic.twitter.com/6Mme2jnA90— Cats That Heal Your Depression (@Catshealdeprsn) August 28, 2024
Got a problem? Fix it with a cat.
No sewing supplies to be found
New grinder just arrived pic.twitter.com/XTPV35jGyD— The Paul Bland Program (@blandCinema) August 28, 2024
Only good times.
Do a kickflip!
August 28, 2024
Just guys vibing and having a good time.
I'd like to order a dozen...
August 25, 2024
...of each. Those puffy pancakes look so good.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Straight to Video (KMFDM Remix) - Mindless Self Indulgence
- Beast and the Harlot - Avenged Sevenfold
- First Day (General Midi Mix) - Timo Maas
- The Great Escape - We Are Scientists
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Metaphor: ReFantazio is a stunning RPG epic, but has it bitten off more than it can chew?
- Umamusume Pretty Derby - Party Dash review: Competitive horsing around
- Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club review: A mystery decades in the making
- Dying Light: The Beast seeks to revitalize the franchise by bringing it back to its roots
