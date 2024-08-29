Shinji Mikami believes Monster Hunter's success makes creating a new Dino Crisis difficult The former Dino Crisis director shared that he feels Monster Hunter has adequately nailed down a lot of things when it comes to fighting big dinosaurs.

With the Resident Evil games getting remakes left and right, the call to Capcom to give Dino Crisis the same treatment has been increasingly persistent. That’s a surprise to original series director Shinji Mikami, but he also doesn’t fully see Dino Crisis coming back at this time. Why? Because Mikami feels like the Monster Hunter games are handling giant creature combat and survival too well for a new Dino Crisis to really innovate on the formula.

Mikami shared these thoughts with Eurogamer in a recent interview posted this week. When it came up that Dino Crisis was one of the series fans wanted to see most in a Capcom survey, Mikami shared surprise at the results, but shared doubt that a new Dino Crisis game would happen anytime soon.

The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that's been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years. So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don't really feel like there's a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it is surprising.

Shinji Mikami believes a new Dino Crisis would have to find a way to set itself apart from what the Monster Hunter games are already doing to succeed.

Source: Capcom

Indeed, Monster Hunter Wilds is just beyond the horizon with a release date in 2025 and fans have been lapping up every bit of info that has come out about the highly anticipated game. Also, it’s been a while since Shinji Mikami moved on from Capcom to Tango Gameworks, and then his new Kamuy Studio where he’s currently working on a Shadows of the Damned remaster with Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture. After that, it sounds like Mikami would like to make a remaster of Killer7 or a new game in the IP with Suda51, so it probably wouldn’t be him directing even if Capcom went ahead with a new Dino Crisis game.

Nonetheless, Mikami seems convinced that whatever Dino Crisis does, it will have to try to avoid being too similar to things Monster Hunter is already doing. It remains to be seen if the series will come back, but we’re interested to see how Capcom handles it if it happens. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.