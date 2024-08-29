Elden Ring stayed in Twitch's Top 10 through July 2024 According to StreamElements State of the Stream July 2024 report, Elden Ring kept Twitch viewers watching following the release of Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC may have launched in June 2024, but that didn’t keep the game from holding a lot of collective attention throughout most of July. In fact, according to the latest StreamElements State of the Stream report for July 2024, Elden Ring held a firm position in Twitch’s Top 10 throughout the month, marking one of the few single-player-focused games that has held a place in Twitch’s Top 10 for back-to-back months.

StreamElements published its State of the Stream July 2024 report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. July 2024 was an interesting month for Twitch where it might have been down in hours if not for the rise of the Special Events topic which content creator Ibai contributed to with his La Velada del Año influencer boxing event.

Despite being 54 percent down from June 2024, Elden Ring still stayed strong in Twitch's Top 10, holding the #6 spot with 41 million hours viewed.

Another standout in Twitch’s Top 10 was Elden Ring, which has now been in the Top 10 for three back-to-back months following the May State of the Stream report, and June’s Top 10 as well. This is a huge rarity for games that have a mostly single-player emphasis. We’ve seen plenty of single-player games crack the Twitch Top 10 such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but holding it for two months let alone three, is another story altogether.

Elden Ring’s numbers are falling off a bit, having drooped 54 percent from June 2024, but it’s still a very much played and viewed game (which we currently enjoy ourselves with our community via Eldenvania). It remains to be seen if Elden Ring falls out for August, given the hype around games like Black Myth: Wukong, but stay tuned for more updates and State of the Stream reports as they drop, right here at Shacknews.