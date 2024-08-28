Chronophage god roll - Destiny 2 Get your hands on this Chronophage god roll, a Void Trace Rifle with a mean set of perks.

Chronophage is one of a limited number of Void Trace Rifles in Destiny 2. As such, it can roll with an appealing combination of perks, which will boost any player’s Void build. The trick will be acquiring enough patterns to craft your own Chronophage god roll.

How to get Chronophage

Chronophage is a drop from any of the Echoes activities in Destiny 2. After acquiring five red border versions, Chronophage can be crafted at the Relic in the Enclave. You will be able to purchase red border versions of this Trace Rifle after progressing further through the Episode: Echoes campaign.

Chronophage god roll – PvE

As a Void Trace Rifle, Chronophage can roll with Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. You’ll never guess what this PvE god roll uses.

Chronophage god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Battery Enhanced Battery (Magazine +6) Perk 1 Repulsor Brace (Defeating a Void-debuffed target grants an overshield) Perk 2 Destabilizing Rounds (Final blows cause nearby targets to become volatile) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Freehand Grip (Increases accuracy and ready speed while firing from the hip)

Firstly, the basic perks. Throw on Fluted Barrel for the better handling stats, Enhanced Battery for the extra ammo, a Reload Speed Masterwork so you don’t have to sweat the downtime, and Freehand Grip so you can zap foes without ADSing.

Now for the actual fun perks. If you guessed: Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds, you’d be correct. This combo isn’t available on Hollow Denial, so go ahead and use it here. Essentially, get a kill with the gun and if foe is nearby, they’ll become Volatile. Defeat said combatant and you’ll gain an overshield. It’s a fantastic way to rinse through mobs and keep yourself in fighting order.

There are a few other neat picks as well, including Auto-Loading Holster, Shoot to Loot, Target Lock, One For All, and Demolitionist, so if you don’t like this Void combo there are a few others to try out.

Chronophage god roll – PvP

Trace Rifles can be extremely oppressive in PvP, and the same holds true for Chronophage. With the correct god roll, you can keep your abilities rolling and even bump up its damage output.

Chronophage god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Battery Enhanced Battery (Magazine +6) Perk 1 Pugilist (Final blows with this weapon generate melee energy. Dealing melee damage briefly improves this weapon’s handling. Perk 2 Desperate Measures (Weapon final blows grant bonus damage. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip (Airborne Effectiveness +15)

The barrel and magazine perk are the same as the PvE version as the quicker handling speed makes this Trace Rifle feel nicer. Similarly, a few more rounds in the battery goes a long way. Icarus Grip also ensures you remain accurate even if you’re a jumping sort.

For the main perks, Pugilist and Desperate Measures feed one another. Pugilist will give you melee energy on defeats while getting a melee defeat will give you more damage! If you can get at least one kill, you’ll enjoy a 10 percent buff, and if you get a melee defeat, that’ll jump to 20 percent. Have fun burning through your foes.

This Chronophage god roll is a great addition to the sandbox for both PvE and PvP players. Previously, players would be looking to something like The Recluse for the ultimate Void perk combo, but now there's an option for the Trace Rifle lovers among us.