Where to get Kun Steel - Black Myth: Wukong

Kun Steel is an essential resource in Black Myth: Wukong, which you will need to upgrade the Mythical weapons you can get access to later in the game. This is where to find it.

Where to get Kun Steel in Black Myth: Wukong

You can get Kun Steel by beating certain bosses, arriving at very important story moments, or finding secret areas in the game. There is even one you can get from a hard-to-reach chest. As a mythical drop, it does make sense that Kun Steel is a good deal harder to get than other weapon upgrade materials.

You can find details on where to get them all below.

The Loong Scales Quest

Screenshot by Shacknews

This is a multipart quest that involves visiting a few areas and unlocking some secrets.

Get the Loong Scale by fighting the First Prince of the Shifting Sands in the Valley of Despair. You’ll need to get him to smash into the ornate wall or smash it yourself with Wandering Wight. This opens a secret room that contains the Loong Scales.

Revisit Chapter 1 and go to the waterfall in the back of the Forest of Wolves. Use the scales to get access to the Red Loong boss fight.

To the right of the Rockrest Flat Shrine in Chapter 2, use the Loong Scales to bypass the falling wall of sand. Fight and beat the Black Loong boss there.

In Chapter 3, on Turtle Island, just after you fight the dragon and meet your new friend, explore the right side of the island from the Shrine. Here, you will find the Cyan Loon boss fight.

In Chapter 4, go to the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine. You will find the Yellow Loon at a nearby Pagoda. Take him out for lots of rewards, including a Kun Steel.

Purple Cloud Mountain Secret Area

Screenshot by Shacknews

To get to this secret area, you need to find and kill the Venom Daoist, a somewhat chatty boss. You need to fight this angry chap in two different places. First, spawn at the Pool of Shattered Jade Shrine in Chapter 4, The Webbed Hollow. Take the path directly beside it, on the right side, past all the hanging spider cocoons. You can find him at the end of the path.

Screenshot by Shacknews

He will run before the fight is over, and you can find him next at the Court of Illumination Shrine in the Temple of Yellow Flowers area. Go through the door that has steps running down from it and two yellow-robed guards.

Follow the path directly ahead, up the mountain, and take the next two lefts. This will lead you to a large hollow for the next part of the Venom Daoist fight. Take him out, and he will open the way to the Purple Cloud Moutain area.

Once there, explore the region and keep moving forward until you meet the Duskveil, a tough boss, and take it out, which will give you some Kun Steel.

The Hundred-Eyed Daoist

Play through Chapter 4 until you find and defeat the final boss, the Hundred-Eyed Daoist, and take him out to get yet another piece of Kun Steel. This one is nice and straightforward; there are no steps to take to set it up other than playing the chapter.

A Hidden Chest in Furnace Valley

Screenshot by Shacknews

Make your way through Chapter 5 until you meet Pingping, and she will lead you to Furance Valley. From the Entrance Shrine, head forward and keep going until you reach the end of the path. Then, look to the right of the path you just used and follow the lava trail at the bottom. Be wary of all the burn damage. Here, you will find a chest that contains a Kun Steel.

I am unsure of the lore reasons for this being found this way, as all other pieces are tied to more complicated characters and situations. Also, be wary, as it is guarded by the Turtle Treasure Spirit. This is quite close to where you can find Ma Tianba, the poor soul.

Chapter 5 Boss Fight

Screenshot by Shacknews

I am going to avoid spoilers here, but once again, play through Chapter 5 until you reach the end and then take out the boss. This was one of my favorite story moments and one of my favorite boss fights in the game.

The Mount Mei Secret area in Chapter 5

Okay, there is a lot to talk about here, and I am going to avoid spoilers as much as possible. You need to take the following steps:

Complete the Ancient Guanyin Temples (Chapter 1), Kingdom of Sahali (Chapter 2), Purple Cloud Mountain (Chapter 4), and Bishui Cave (Chapter 5) secret areas of the game.

Take out the secret bosses in all of those areas.

Complete the Treasure Hunter quest in Chapter 5

Visit the Great Pagoda in the Pagoda Realm area of Chapter 3

Talk to the NPC there, head into the secret area, and defeat the secret bosses.

And that’s it, all the pieces of Kun Steel and where to get them. You can check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more guides.