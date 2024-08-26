Nintendo Indie World & Direct Partner Showcase presentation announced for this week This Tuesday, Nintendo will go live with about 40 minutes of news and reveals of games from indie studios and Nintendo partners coming to the Switch.

Nintendo has a double-header of presentations set to cap off August 2024, and they’re running back to back tomorrow. Bright and early, we’ll be waking up to a Nintendo Indie World presentation that shows off the latest and upcoming indie games coming to Nintendo Switch, followed by a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that shows off news and reveals of games from Nintendo partnered studios.

Nintendo announced the back-to-back Indie World and Direct Partner Showcase presentation this week via its social media channels. On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, Nintendo will go live with the presentation on the Nintendo YouTube channel. There, it will show roughly 40 minutes of game news and updates that starts with the Indie World presentation and goes right into the Partner Showcase.

Join us tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, for an #IndieWorld Showcase followed by a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total.



It will be interesting to see what Nintendo has for us in this double-header presentation. Many have been waiting for a long time to see news on Hollow Knight: Silksong and there’s a wide variety of other great indies that would look good on the Switch (our fingers are crossed for a Crow Country Switch reveal).

We won’t have to wait long to see what Nintendo has in store for the Switch. With the Indie World and Direct Partner Showcase set for tomorrow morning, stay tuned for the news and reveals right here at Shacknews.