Nintendo Indie World & Direct Partner Showcase presentation announced for this week

This Tuesday, Nintendo will go live with about 40 minutes of news and reveals of games from indie studios and Nintendo partners coming to the Switch.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
8

Nintendo has a double-header of presentations set to cap off August 2024, and they’re running back to back tomorrow. Bright and early, we’ll be waking up to a Nintendo Indie World presentation that shows off the latest and upcoming indie games coming to Nintendo Switch, followed by a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that shows off news and reveals of games from Nintendo partnered studios.

Nintendo announced the back-to-back Indie World and Direct Partner Showcase presentation this week via its social media channels. On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, Nintendo will go live with the presentation on the Nintendo YouTube channel. There, it will show roughly 40 minutes of game news and updates that starts with the Indie World presentation and goes right into the Partner Showcase.

It will be interesting to see what Nintendo has for us in this double-header presentation. Many have been waiting for a long time to see news on Hollow Knight: Silksong and there’s a wide variety of other great indies that would look good on the Switch (our fingers are crossed for a Crow Country Switch reveal).

We won’t have to wait long to see what Nintendo has in store for the Switch. With the Indie World and Direct Partner Showcase set for tomorrow morning, stay tuned for the news and reveals right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 26, 2024 7:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nintendo Indie World & Direct Partner Showcase presentation announced for this week

    • metralgia legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 26, 2024 8:47 AM

      Ho hum. Sept Nintendo direct is what I’m waiting for.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 26, 2024 11:31 AM

        What if the September Direct is just for Zelda?

        • metralgia legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 26, 2024 11:47 AM

          If it’s just Zelda
          A) I will be sad
          B) NTDOY tanks and I buy more
          C) I uninstall slay the spire and start working through my first party backlog.

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase legacy 10 years
            reply
            August 26, 2024 12:02 PM

            I just don't think Nintendo is going to reveal Switch 2 before the Holiday quarter.

            • metralgia legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              August 26, 2024 12:34 PM

              I know :-( let me hope.

              Business sense, I think the biggest announcement is they drop the price of the switch by $50 and is bundled with mariokart8 or something. Helps them make their stated # for the fiscal year.

              I hope they tease some new online infrastructure stuff that will work for current switch games and also will be used for the switch2.

      • feek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 26, 2024 1:13 PM

        are they gonna announce the super switch then? wasn't it around that time of year the original switch was announced?

        • metralgia legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 26, 2024 1:18 PM

          They weren’t selling any WiiUs at that point. Switch is still selling just as much as ps5 & Xbox. If they aren’t dropping switch2 before the holidays why eat into that $$.

          • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            August 26, 2024 1:53 PM

            They want to announce it and control the messaging before production begins and actual photos of it get leaked from manufacturing.

