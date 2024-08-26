All Skandha locations and what to do with them - Black Myth: Wukong The mysterious Skandha in Black Myth: Wukong can be a powerful aid if you know what to do with them.

Black Myth: Wukong is full to the brim with mystery. If you have happened across a Skandha and are wondering what to do with it, then we've got the answers for you.

What to do with the Skandha

There are five Skandha in total, and you can learn where to find them all below. When you get them all, you can visit Xu Dog in the Zodiac Village. Interact with him, and you will see an option to show him the Skandha, and he will make you a pill. This Five Skandhas Pill will give you some permanent health, mana, and stamina increases.

Skandha of Form - Chapter 1

It can be found just after the Front Hills Shrine in the Forest of the Wolves. If you have already fought the Bullguard, you have gone too far. Walk down the river, where you will find a small waterfall and the head of a statue. Interact with it to get the Skandha.

In case you doubt your eyes, yes, that was a small monkey that you saw near the stone as you walked toward it. You’ll see more of him in the future.

Skandha of Feeling - Chapter 2

This one is quite involved and requires collecting items in the Yellow Wind Ridge area and then fighting a secret boss. See our guide on where to find all the Buddha Eyes for all the information that you need.

Skandha of Thought - Chapter 3

Make your way through the chapter until you reach the Mindfulness Cliff Shrine in the Valley of Ecstasy. Look over the ledge directly in front of you, and you will see a massive, fallen pillar. Walk a little to the left, and you can drop down one level. Follow the path all the way around and proceed up the cliffs.

There are lots of enemies to deal with along this route, and make sure you grab the wooden chest that will contain the Fiery Gourd. Continue onward until you come to the next statue head and interact with it to grab the Skandha.

Skandha of Choice - Chapter 4

Make your way through the Webbed Hollow until you reach the Purifying Spring, which features a huge story moment. After everything plays out, move forward into the tunnel and grab the Shrine. Move on, out in the next area, and take the first possible left, which will bring you over some rocks. Look down over the water, and you will see a statue head, where you will find the Skandha of Choice.

Skandha of Consciousness - Chapter 6

Chapter 6 is very different from the rest of the game, so get ready for some fun. You also might want to come back after you have explored Chapter 6 a little bit for yourself if you wish to avoid spoilers. If not, read on.

You will need to use your new Somersault Cloud to travel around the new area. Almost directly across from Verdant Path, the first spawn point, you will find a large boss called Son of Stones sitting on a cliff. You can fight him or fly past him, whichever you prefer.

Further into the valley on the right side, you will find a long, thin ravine that leads to a vast open space with a massive rock in the middle. As you already have four Skandha, the rock will turn into a huge boss for you to fight. This is Giant Shigandang, and he just might be, pound for pound, the heaviest boss we fight. If you don't have the four Skandha, nothing will happen.

You’ll need to smash the crystals on his hands to damage him, but mainly focus on dodging his enormous blows. When you beat it, it will fall down in such a way that its arm forms a path, and you can climb up and get the Skandha of Consciousness.

Now that you have them, you can make your way to Zodiac Village and get yourself a very nice reward by chatting with Xu Dog. Should you need any more help, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more guides.