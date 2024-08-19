All Buddha Eye locations in Black Myth: Wukong In search of enlightenment? Time to see the world through the eyes of a Buddha.

As you make your way through the Yellow Wind Ridge in Black Myth: Wukong, you will come to the Fright Cliff, an area patrolled by horrible rats and sentient rock monsters. Here, you’ll need to search for a bunch of discarded Buddha heads with glowing eyes. This is where to find them all.

What to do with the Buddha Eyes

If you have already found a Buddha Eye and are curious about what they do, you can bring them to the arena at the top of the Rockcrest Flat in Fright Cliff. Here, where you fight the fierce Stone Vanguard, you will find a strange rock with many faces on the left side of the entrance. Interact with it to deliver the Buddha Eyes.

Screenshot by Shacknews

When you do this, a large rock demon called Shigandang will spring to life and act as a hidden boss. If you summon him while fighting the Vanguard, he might just take care of that problem for you.

All Buddha Eye Locations

Buddha Eye #1

Screenshot by Shacknews

The first Buddha Eye can be found in the discarded statue head just before you get to the Squall Hideout Shrine. It will have glowing golden eyes that you can interact with, adding the Buddha Eye to your inventory.

Buddha Eye #2

Screenshot by Shacknews

From the Squall Hideout Shrine, move up the right-hand path of the main ravine. Over on the right-hand side, you will find some old wooden scaffolding that is being guarded by enemies. Take them out as you climb up the stairs to the highest point, where you will find the next eye.

Buddha Eye #3

Screenshot by Shacknews

From there, look across at the far side of the ravine, and you will see the third discarded head lying on the far side. Hop down and make your way over to it, but be careful of the rock monster hidden in the sand nearby.

Buddha Eye #4

Screenshot by Shacknews

From where you find the third Budda head, move to the left, back down the ravine a little bit to a gap in the cliff. Make your way through, and you will see a shadowy area on the far side. In there is the fourth head, but a few sneaky enemies are guarding it. Take them all out, then grab the eye.

Buddha Eye #5

Screenshot by Shacknews

Make your way up through the ravine until you come to the Rockcrest Flat Shrine. There are two of the eyes nearby. The first should be visible almost directly ahead of you, on the left side near the cliff wall near a standing stone.

Buddha Eye #6

Screenshot by Shacknews

The final Buddha eye is tough to get. Head into the cave to the left of Rockcrest Flat Shrine and then turn right. There is a steep incline that heads up, but it is guarded by quite a few enemies. One of these enemies is quite a tough fight, as he is host to a powerful Spirit that you can absorb. Take them out, and at the top, take the gap in the wall to the right. The sixth and final Buddha head is there, and you can take the eye from it.

Now that you have all the Buddha Eyes and know what to do with them be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page. We will be working on all manner of useful articles to help you out with the game.