How to invite friends to your lobby - Deadlock Send out some party invites and get your friends to join your lobby in Deadlock.

Considering Deadlock is a 6v6 game, you’re going to want to invite your friends to your lobby. There are a couple of ways to do this including direct invites and room codes. It’s all very straightforward and should only take a couple of button presses.

If you’re looking for information on how to invite friends to the Deadlock playtest, we’ve got another guide specifically for that.

How to invite friends to your lobby

To invite a friend to your lobby in Deadlock, they must be online and in the game. From the main menu, click the Play with Friends button at the top and then the Send Invite button beside your friend’s name. They will receive an invite and will be able to join you.



Source: Shacknews



Alternatively, you can create a party and use a party code. Click the button “Create Party Code to share” and you will generate a new lobby. At the top of the lobby will be a five-letter code that you can share with other people. They can put this code where it says “Join Party with Code”.

Once your friends have joined, all you need to do is click play, select your mode, confirm your roster of heroes, and then get to winning. Be sure to stay tuned to our Deadlock page for our ongoing coverage of Valve’s new title.