Evening Reading - August 23, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. If you're reading this, I'm back from Honolulu, but I'm occupied at a different industry whatsamajigger, meaning I'm once again not home. So this will be another short round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

I'm traveling a lot this summer. Back in full next week!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Flame Fatales is raising money for Malala Fund all week! Check out a personal favorite, the Mario All-Stars Shuffler, and come back to Shacknews this weekend to see how the crew did for the week.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at the evolution of the old Smash Bros. Dojo website.

This week in Shaqnews

After posting an "I'm not leaving" gif in Discord, Shaquille O'Neal allegedly went silent.



He's accused of duping investors into placing their money into an NFT project and is now listed as a defendant in a lawsuit: https://t.co/XViNuG5nUQ pic.twitter.com/9r9fhYR57a — Sportico (@Sportico) August 23, 2024

It's not always fun and games with Shaq.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW is in London this weekend! Will this be the end of Bryan Danielson?

Tonight in video game music

ToxicxEternity takes us to the Temple Grounds of Metroid Prime 2.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for August!