Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 23: Steam Rhythm Fest

It's time to feel the rhythm and groove to the beat. Steam is celebrating the best of rhythm games this weekend with the Steam Rhythm Fest. Find your favorite musical puzzle game, get down to the beats of a DJ simulator, or find something in a totally different genre that's enhanced by sick beats.

Elsewhere, the Humble Summer Spectacular continues, but be sure to check out the latest Humble Bundles, as well. There's a Resident Evil bundle you may not want to miss. Also, the Ubisoft Gamescom Sale rolls on for another week. Finally, Fanatical has a few recent releases for a good price that'll make them even more worthy of a space in your catalog.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code AUG15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $3 or more to get Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6 Complete. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Sagrada, Scythe Digital Edition, and Root. Pay $10 or more to also receive Munchkin Digital and Wingspan. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdell and Terraforming Mars (w/Prelude and Hellas & Elysium DLC). Pay $18 or more to also receive Quilts and Cats of Calico and Dune: Imperium. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $7 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seasons 1+2 Season Passes and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass. Pay $35 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Pay $30 or more to also receive Capcom Fighting Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip. Pay $6 or more to also receive Escape First Alchemist. Pay $10 or more to also receive Doors: Paradox, Escape From Mystwood Mansion, Escape Academy, We Were Here Forever, and Escape Simulator. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get GemCraft: Chasing Shadows. Pay $8 or more to also receive Exodus Borealis, Necrosmith 2, Element TD 2: Tower Defense, and Kingdom Rush Vengeance: Tower Defense. Pay $13 or more to also receive Paper Planet, Isle of Arrows, and Diplomacy is Not an Option. These games activate on Steam.

