Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 23: Steam Rhythm Fest

It's time to feel the rhythm and groove to the beat. Steam is celebrating the best of rhythm games this weekend with the Steam Rhythm Fest. Find your favorite musical puzzle game, get down to the beats of a DJ simulator, or find something in a totally different genre that's enhanced by sick beats.
Elsewhere, the Humble Summer Spectacular continues, but be sure to check out the latest Humble Bundles, as well. There's a Resident Evil bundle you may not want to miss. Also, the Ubisoft Gamescom Sale rolls on for another week. Finally, Fanatical has a few recent releases for a good price that'll make them even more worthy of a space in your catalog.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Gigantic Rampage Edition - FREE until 8/29
- The Callisto Protocol - FREE until 8/29
- Weird West Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/11)
- Maneater - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/18)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bud Spencer and Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $9.99 75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Assassin's Creed Sale.
Fanatical
- Cataclismo [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 - $21.99 (56% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $23.29 (42% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.89 (36% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $18.95 (68% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $38.19 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $18.60 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.62 (66% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $16.37 (73% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $5.14 (91% off)
Gamersgate
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $14.40 (64% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.50 (77% off)
GamesPlanet
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.25 (52% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 [Steam] - $2.99 (95% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout London - FREE until 8/1 (Fallout 4 GOTY Edition required to run)
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/31)
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/31)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- SteamWorld Heist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/4)
- Forager - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- QuakeCon Sale 2024
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $15.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Heretic + Hexen Collection - $2.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon 2024 Sale.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code AUG15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 [Steam] - $37.59 (25% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) [Steam] - $1.76 (82% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Sifu, High on Life, Gotham Knights, Blacktail, Astral Ascent, Diluvian Ultra, Universe For Sale, This Means Warp, and a 1-month trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $3 or more to get Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6 Complete. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Sagrada, Scythe Digital Edition, and Root. Pay $10 or more to also receive Munchkin Digital and Wingspan. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdell and Terraforming Mars (w/Prelude and Hellas & Elysium DLC). Pay $18 or more to also receive Quilts and Cats of Calico and Dune: Imperium. These activate on Steam.
Pay $4 or more to get Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition and Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition. Pay $7 or more to also receive Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Neverwinter Nights Complete Adventures and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seasons 1+2 Season Passes and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Season Pass. Pay $35 or more to also receive Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Dead Rising 2, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Pay $10 or more to also receive Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Pay $30 or more to also receive Capcom Fighting Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip. Pay $6 or more to also receive Escape First Alchemist. Pay $10 or more to also receive Doors: Paradox, Escape From Mystwood Mansion, Escape Academy, We Were Here Forever, and Escape Simulator. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get GemCraft: Chasing Shadows. Pay $8 or more to also receive Exodus Borealis, Necrosmith 2, Element TD 2: Tower Defense, and Kingdom Rush Vengeance: Tower Defense. Pay $13 or more to also receive Paper Planet, Isle of Arrows, and Diplomacy is Not an Option. These games activate on Steam.
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection [Steam] - $24.50 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $34.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Humanity [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Summer Spectacular Sale 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Gamescom Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $24.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/25)
- Skull & Bones - $24.00 (60% off)
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Steam Rhythm Fest
- Trombone Champ - $5.24 (65% off)
- DJMAX RESPECT V - $9.99 (80% off)
- Spin Rhythm XD - $6.79 (35% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $20.09 (33% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Beat Hazard 3 - $11.39 (40% off)
- RoboBeat - $15.99 (20% off)
- Beat Slayer - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Rez Infinite - $7.49 (70% off)
- Soundfall - $4.49 (85% off)
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute - $4.99 (75% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $12.99 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Rhythm Fest.
- F1 24 - $41.99 (40% off)
- For the King 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Teardown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 23: Steam Rhythm Fest