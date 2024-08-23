New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Black Myth: Wukong crosses 10 million units sold worldwide

Game Science also shared that the game has crossed a 3 million concurrent player peak across all platforms.
TJ Denzer
Image via Game Science
1

Since Black Myth: Wukong launched at the beginning of this week, it has achieved astronomical sales and player hype since then. In fact, as of today, developer Game Science claims the game slipped past 10 million units sold worldwide. That’s in addition to claims that it has also crossed a peak of 3 million concurrent players across all platforms.

Game Science shared the latest numbers on Black Myth: Wukong at the end of this week, giving us a fresh look at how the game is doing. Simply put? Good. Game Science claims it’s sold over 10 million units since launching on Monday, August 19, 2024. On top of those impressive sales numbers comes the claim that the game has also crossed a peak of 3 million concurrent players on all platforms. While we can’t verify PlayStation or Epic Games as easily, we can see on SteamDB that the game has peaked at 2.415 million, so a few extra million on PS5 and EGS doesn’t sound unrealistic.

Black Myth: Wukong was already climbing the charts earlier this week. The game had already reached around 1.2 million concurrent players on Steam by the end of the day on August 19 when it launched. It also holds an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from Steam User reviews, for which it has aggregated 286,017 reviews. It’s proving to be quite the win for Game Science on all fronts.

With such a hot game in the bank (even more impressive since Wukong is single player), it looks like Game Science has a winner on their hands. We’ve also been prepping a steady supply guides for all areas of the adventure, so check out our Black Myth: Wukong topic for a wealth of further coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

