Black Myth: Wukong hits over 1.2 million concurrent players on Steam The launch of Black Myth: Wukong has seen the game surge up the Steam stats page, overtaking Elden Ring, New World & more.

Black Myth: Wukong has released on Steam and the people are flocking to it in droves. The challenging action title has broken through the one million concurrent player mark, with the number of people jumping on rising steadily.



Source: Shacknews

On August 19, 2024, Black Myth: Wukong released and skyrocketed up the Steam stats page where it is currently sitting at 1,260,505 concurrent players. In terms of the Top Records for concurrent playercount, this puts it above Elden Ring, which hit 952,523 concurrent players. Here is a quick look at the Top Records according to Steam Charts:

PUBG: Battlegrounds: 3,236,027 Palworld: 2,101,535 Counter-Strike 2: 1,802,853 Lost Ark: 1,324,761 Dota 2: 1,291,328

It goes without saying that it’s quite unusual for a tough game to garner such a huge concurrent number count, doubly so if it is a singleplayer game. While an argument can be made that PUBG: Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike 2, and Dota 2 are tough, they all let you play with friends, which immediately alleviates some of the challenging aspects.

Player appetite for challenging games and singleplayer games has no doubt always been present, but it appears as though recent years have seen players lean heavily into them. It will be interesting to see where Black Myth: Wukong settles with its concurrent playercount and whether it overtakes some of the all-time greats.

