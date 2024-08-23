ShackStream: Becoming the monkey king in Black Myth: Wukong We're going to start an exciting journey as the Destined One to beat some tough bosses and collect some powerful relics.

We’ve got a special ShackStream lined up for today. As you’ve likely seen, Black Myth: Wukong has released and we’ve been pouring a whole lot of time into it. Well, what better way to celebrate this excellent action game than with a stream? Come on in and enjoy the fun.

The Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to go live at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on August 23, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. That’s right, it’ll be your Friday afternoon or evening (or even Saturday morning), livestream to kick off your weekend. I’ll be starting a fresh run, so you’ll get to see what the game is like from the very first second you boot it up.

If you’d like to stop by the stream and say hello, well, that would be totally fine by me. I would always appreciate the company. You know what else is great? Subscribing to channels on Twitch. If you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch you can get one free subscription per month, so why not throw that our way?

The Black Myth: Wukong stream tonight must just be the first of many. So come and join me as I try my best to defeat these tough-as-nails bosses. And if you’re playing too, check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more coverage of the game, including plenty of boss guides.