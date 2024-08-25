Weekend Discussion - August 25, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is apparently a designers first ever puzzle? So incredibly clever.

Learn the lore before you dive in!

How are you liking Black Myth: Wukong?

Let's recontextualize these lawsuits

I didn't know the reality of any of these lawsuits. I thought they were all frivolous! I've been misled.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Bring these times back

hi hello i made a miniature Blockbuster diorama entirely from scratch. this took me off and on, about a full year. i’ll post some more pics & behind the scenes soon! 📼 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OmTAWvS3Ep — melissa (@mechamelissa) August 19, 2024

We need some more retro things in our life.

I love that Affleck did this

Ben Affleck is 52

Whenever I feel a little down I just listen to his Armageddon commentary & I’m good to go for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/NXzCq6m8Y3 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 15, 2024

More movie commentaries, please.

Only the best PB&J sandwiches here

THIS ONE MAKES ME LAUGH SO HARD LMAO https://t.co/wUFsUJd5rJ pic.twitter.com/VMxPzEGgPJ — diana🩷 (@Pockicchi) August 15, 2024

How good is The Bear?

Longlegs is such a great film

dude ate up all the annoying film bros lmaaoo I have to stan https://t.co/I0rsIIBC1g pic.twitter.com/KPVLjZHdXb — The Handsome Menace™️🇵🇸 (they/them) (@lauriek_a) August 15, 2024

I love that this bloke is just rinsing fools online.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

