Grand Theft Auto Online Assault on ATT-16 brings multi-stage PVP mode

Grand Theft Auto Online players have quite the update to check out today as Assault on ATT-16 comes to the game. This free update brings a new Adversary PVP mode in which two teams will fight it out on a multi-stage tug of war of attacking and defending. In celebration of the new mode launching, Rockstar is giving bonus rewards to players that check the mode out and win a few rounds.

Rockstar launched the Assault on ATT-16 update alongside a new Rockstar Wire post explaining it this week. The mode looks and sounds quite a bit like Battlefield’s Rush multiplayer mode, in which two teams of players fight it out for dominance through several battlefields that run across ground, sea, and air from the shores of Fort Zancudo to a full-sized aircraft carrier. One side winning means pushing the other back to their next map in defensive position. The team that takes victory at the final maps will win it all.

Rockstar is sweetening the pot for those who get involved in Assault on ATT-16’s new mode. Just playing the mode during its launch period will earn players double payouts of rewards and money for their time, but those who can pick up two wins will earn themselves a sweet bonus of 100,000 GTA$. For the time being, LSA Operations and Business Battles activities are also supplying double GTA$ and RP payouts. The game also got an influx of new vehicles, including the Överflöd Imorgon (Sports) with the Kisama Beer livery, Übermacht SC1 (Super), Dinka Jester (Sports), Vulcar Warrener (Sedan), and Dinka Double-T (Motorcycle). As a final aside, Bully has been added to the GTA+ game catalog on PC alongside its usual monthly benefits for subscribers.

The Attack on ATT-16 mode looks interesting to say the least and it's available now.