How to get the REV-8 vehicle - Starfield Expand your exploration capabilities with the new REV-8 vehicle in Starfield.

The REV-8 has landed in Starfield, giving players a new way to traverse the universe. While you might have gotten used to hoofing it everywhere, it’s time to rest those dogs and enjoy cruising across planets and moons in style.

How to get the REV-8

The REV-8 is sold by the ship technician in Starfield. After updating Starfield to the latest version, log in and then head to your local ship technician. Speak with the vendor to find the REV-8 for sale in their wares. You’ll obviously need enough funds to purchase this neat addition to Bethesda’s spacefaring game.

Bethesda revealed the REV-8 at Gamescom and then immediately added it to Starfield on August 20, 2024. The patch notes for this update also improves other areas of the game including a frame rate target, VSync, and some Xbox Series S performance options. Take a look at the patch notes over on the Bethesda site.

Once you’ve unlocked the REV-8, make sure you head over to our Starfield Strategy Guide and check out our wealth of content to help you become the ultimate space explorer.