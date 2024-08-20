Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed to first half of 2025 This marks the latest of several delays that have been plaguing Bloodlines 2, but Paradox Interactive remains dedicated to its release.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed once again. The game has been through the ringer on a very tumultuous development cycle that has seen leads leave or get fired, developers get switched out, and several previous delays already. Now, it’s being pushed back to the first half of 2025 as current developer The Chinese Room continues to strive to deliver Paradox’s promise of this game.

Paradox Interactive announced the details of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s latest delay in a developer blog post on the game’s website. Paradox claims that while Bloodlines 2 is in a “good enough place” to have met the most recent release date plans, it decided along with Chinese Room to push the game back to the first half of 2025 to give it more time for polish.

The Chinese Room and Paradox will continue to post frequent updates, including Dev Diaries, deep dives, and more. We are not going into a quiet period; our teams have been hard at work making the best possible Vampire Action RPG and have lots of cool stuff to share.

It was back in 2021 that one of the biggest changes to Bloodlines 2 occurred with Hardsuit Labs being taken off of development. Since then, The Chinese Room, developers of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, have stepped into the role. That hasn’t kept Bloodlines 2 from continuing to see a multitude of delays which included longtime Vampire: The Masquerade writer Brian Mitsoda being fired.

It will remain to be seen what Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 actually looks like when it comes out, but with a first-half 2025 release window set, there’s plenty of time to find out. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for updates on the Bloodlines 2 topic.