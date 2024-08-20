New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed to first half of 2025

This marks the latest of several delays that have been plaguing Bloodlines 2, but Paradox Interactive remains dedicated to its release.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Paradox Interactive
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed once again. The game has been through the ringer on a very tumultuous development cycle that has seen leads leave or get fired, developers get switched out, and several previous delays already. Now, it’s being pushed back to the first half of 2025 as current developer The Chinese Room continues to strive to deliver Paradox’s promise of this game.

Paradox Interactive announced the details of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s latest delay in a developer blog post on the game’s website. Paradox claims that while Bloodlines 2 is in a “good enough place” to have met the most recent release date plans, it decided along with Chinese Room to push the game back to the first half of 2025 to give it more time for polish.

It was back in 2021 that one of the biggest changes to Bloodlines 2 occurred with Hardsuit Labs being taken off of development. Since then, The Chinese Room, developers of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, have stepped into the role. That hasn’t kept Bloodlines 2 from continuing to see a multitude of delays which included longtime Vampire: The Masquerade writer Brian Mitsoda being fired.

It will remain to be seen what Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 actually looks like when it comes out, but with a first-half 2025 release window set, there’s plenty of time to find out. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for updates on the Bloodlines 2 topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

