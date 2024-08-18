Scorched Earth bonus Event Point Hunters - Hunt: Showdown 1896 Every single Hunter that earns bonus Event Points during the Scorched Earth event in Hunt: Showdown 1896.

The Scorched Earth event has hit Hunt: Showdown 1896 which means players are out there trying to earn Event Points. To make this easier, Crytek has given specific Hunters the passive ability to earn more Event Points. By playing as one of these Hunters, players can increase how much EP they earn each match.

Scorched Earth – Hunters with Event Point boost

Any Hunters with the red chevron will earn 10 percent more Event Points in a match.

The Scorched Earth event lets players earn Event Points, which is what’s used to level up the Battle Pass. Player can earn 10 percent more Event Points by playing with one of the following Hunters. Each of these Hunters will have a little red mark on their image and when you’re in a match, a symbol will appear on the lower-left corner of the screen.

Carter

Grotesque: Gouge

Grotesque: Shank

Marshall Brewer

Mountie

Scourge: Midian

Scourge: Morrigan

Sea Wolf

Shade: Drifter

Sheriff Hardin

The Cowl

The Mountain Man

Trapper: Buckshot

Trapper: Snare

Vaquero

Wight Raven

As you can see, the new Legendary Hunter included in the Battle Pass, Shade: Drifter, is able to earn 10 percent more Event Points (his upgraded version might also earn more points). If you’ve got at least one of the above Hunters, you can increase how many points you earn in-game. This boost does not apply to the Scorched Earth Weekly Challenges.

Look for the bonus Event Points icon on the lower-left of your screen.

While 10 percent might not seem like a lot, it will stack up over the course of the event. Just keep in mind that these Hunters will cost you some Hunt Dollars to purchase, and they don’t come with any equipment, so make sure you’re still earning those dollars wherever you can.

Pick a Hunter from the above list and enjoy earning bonus Event Points with their 10 percent boost. This will help you move through the Battle Pass with slightly more speed. Take a look at our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for help with Scorched Earth, the new Mammon’s Gulch map, and more.