All Weekly Challenges, Scorched Earth event - Hunt: Showdown 1896 Take a look at all the Weekly Challenges in the Scorched Earth event to see what you need to do to earn Event Points in Hunt: Showdown 1896.

The Scorched Earth event has arrived in Hunt: Showdown 1896 and has brought with it a slew of Weekly Challenges. Completing these challenges is how players can earn thousands of Event Points as well as a handful of Blood Bonds. Every seven days, a new batch of Weekly Challenges will release, so check back regularly to see what’s next.

Where to find the Weekly Challenges



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

To find the Weekly Challenges, navigate to the Home tab up the top of the screen. Click the Progression tab on the left or scroll down to the section. The Weekly Challenges tile is beside Bloodline and Dark Tribute. Alternative, all Weekly Challenges are shown on the right side of the screen when in the Bounty Hunt pre-game screen.

Scorched Earth Weekly Challenges

The Scorched Earth event will run until October 7, 2024, and for each week it’s available, new Weekly Challenges will activate. Every player has access to five Weekly Challenges but those players who purchase the Battle Pass will get a bonus task to complete for a few more Event Points.

Assuming every single set of Weekly Challenges rewards the same amount of Event Points, and that there are seven weeks of challenges, and you purchase the Battle Pass, you should be able to earn 42,000 Event Points.

Week 1



Source: Shacknews

The Week 1 challenges are all pretty straightforward. The most difficult ones will be setting enemy Hunters on fire and defeating the Hellborn Wild Target. Be sure to purchase a Krag and use a Pistol until you knock out those two tasks.

Visit 20 compounds (Battle Pass exclusive) (1500 EP)

Collect 18 Clues or Close Rifts (750 EP, 10 BB)

Land 10 shots on enemy Hunters using Pistols (750 EP, 10 BB)

Kill 3 Hellborn (1000 EP, 10 BB)

Set 10 living enemy Hunters on fire (1000 EP, 10 BB)

Deal 1000 damage to enemy Hunters using any variant of Krag (1000 EP, 10 BB)

Week 2

Pending…

Week 3

Pending…

Week 4

Pending…

Week 5

Pending…

Week 6

Pending…

Week 7

Pending…

Weekly Challenges will be the main way you earn Event Points and level up the Scorched Earth Battle Pass outside of actually earning EP in a match. Take a look at our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more help with the new event and the Mammon’s Gulch map.