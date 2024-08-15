How to find the Hellborn Wild Target - Hunt: Showdown 1896 Finding the Hellborn bounty in Hunt: Showdown 1896 is a little different to the other Wild Target.

The Hellborn is a brand new Wild Target introduced to Hunt: Showdown 1896 with the release of the new map, Mammon’s Gulch. This fiery monster isn’t like the other bounties on the map; there are no clues to help you track it. Instead, you’ll need to rely on other means to find your prey.

Where to find the Hellborn Wild Target

To find the Hellborn Wild Target, enter Dark Sight and listen for its screams. The closer you get, the louder its screams will become until you actually see it stomping around the battlefield. You will not be able to track it like you do other targets as there are no clues that point to its location, just the audio cues.

Once you find the Hellborn, except there to be a lot of fire.

Source: Shacknews

Putting this into practice can take a bit of work. Because you can’t narrow down its location like other targets, you need a bit of luck as you pick what compound to search next. Sit in Dark Sight and see if you can hear any of the screaming sounds – if you cannot, move to another location. Thanks to the great audio design technology of Hunt: Showdown 1896, you should be able to pinpoint the direction the sound is originating, helping you eventually locate the bounty.

As for killing the Hellborn, treat it as you would any other target, except that getting close to it will likely result in being set on fire. Your best bet is to keep your distance and shoot it, or use explosives. It doesn’t seem to have as much health as a proper compound boss, so it won’t take long to defeat. However, it is terrifically loud, so any other hunters will know immediately where you are and what you’re doing.

Once defeated, the Hellborn’s bounty can be instantly picked up, no need to banish it. It will also drop a burn trait, so nab that before heading off.

Finding the Hellborn Wild Target in Mammon’s Gulch will take a bit of effort. There are no clues pointing you to its location. Instead, you must rely on the audio cues while in Dark Sight. Take a look at our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more help with the new map and to get the latest news.