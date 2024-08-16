Epic Games Store app comes to iOS in EU & Android devices worldwide Unfortunately, while the Epic Games Store app is available worldwide on Android, the iOS version is confined to EU regions at the moment.

Epic Games has finally launched its long promised mobile app, and with it comes a mobile version of Fall Guys for iOS and Android devices. The apps are available worldwide as of this weekend with some caveats. While the Android version of the Epic Games Store app is truly available worldwide, the iOS version is confined to availability in European Union regions for the time being, likely as a result of Epic Games’ ongoing legal battle with Apple.

Epic Games announced the launch of its mobile app, as well as the mobile version of Fall Guys, via social media this week. The Epic Games Store app has been teased for quite a long time, as it marks the gateway by which Epic will be able to relaunch Fortnite on Apple devices in the EU. Unfortunately, for iOS users, that’s very specifically the EU. The iOS version of the Epic Games Store app is still unavailable in other regions outside of the EU’s purview, likely due to the limitations of the Digital Markets Act which has made the launch of the Epic Games Store app possible in the region.

Epic Games has been in a heated legal battle with Apple since at least 2021, the main result of which saw judges rule in Apple’s favor when Epic Games Store chose to break Apple’s rules on purpose. Even so, Epic Games has won small victories in its legal scuffle with Apple, including getting judges to agree that Apple’s restriction on links to outside websites and payment methods constitutes monopolistic practices. Further wins have happened overseas where the EU, under the rules of the Digital Markets Act have forced Apple to make several concessions in regards to the Epic Games Store app and the return of games like Fortnite to iOS through it.

The launch of the Epic Games Store app today along with Fall Guys marks an important foundational step for the company, even if it still has work to do releasing the app outside of EU territories on iOS. As we continue to follow this story, stay tuned to the Apple vs Epic Games topic for further updates.