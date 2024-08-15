The Elder Scrolls: Castles gets a release date on iOS & Android The Elder Scrolls: Castles comes from the devs of Fallout Shelter, and it's coming to Android and iOS devices in September.

Bethesda has finally given The Elder Scrolls: Castles a release date on mobile devices and players can pre-register for the game now. This is a mobile game from the makers of Fallout Shelter. It features a refinement of Shelter’s base building and citizen management applied to castle building and kingdom management in the world of Elder Scrolls. In a recent deep dive video, Bethesda revealed that the game is coming to iOS and Android in September 2024.

Bethesda released its Elder Scrolls: Castles deep dive in a new trailer on its YouTube channel this week. While much of the trailer focused on gameplay, we also learned that The Elder Scrolls: Castles is dropping on September 10, 2024. What’s more, players can pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play shops now.

First revealed in September 2023, The Elder Scrolls: Castles continues to look like it’s going to be a delightful experience for any fan of Fallout Shelter. In this game, you install a ruler of a kingdom and grow the castle you rule from, as well as your citizenry. As you grow, you’ll get new room styles, décor, characters, weapons, and more to assist in the arrangement of your perfect kingdom.

You’ll also make decisions brought to you by your citizens that could have lasting effects on your kingdom, for better or worse. As you navigate grievances and continue to build, you can get your citizens to have children, and also send them on quests to bring back rewards to the kingdom. Player creativity was also emphasized, and it looks like we’re going to have a lot of tools to make our kingdom’s truly our own.

With a September release date set for The Elder Scrolls: Castles, stay tuned for more coverage leading up to the game’s launch. We’ll have it right here on The Elder Scrolls: Castles topic.