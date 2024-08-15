The Plucky Squire gets September 2024 release date This whimsical adventure through different styles of gameplay and genres will be hitting consoles and PC next month.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about The Plucky Squire, but this week, we finally got a release date for the game. The Plucky Squire is a colorful action-adventure game that leaps out of a story book to explore all sorts of gameplay and genres. It was originally planned for 2023, but couldn’t find a release date last year. Now, it’s set to launch on consoles and PC in September 2024.

Developer All Possible Futures and publisher Devolver Digital shared the release date for The Plucky Squire in a new trailer this week. The game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 10, 2024. It’s also said to be landing on the PS Plus Extra subscription service game library on day one.

The Plucky Squire was first shown in 2022 during one of Devolver Digital’s summer showcases, and it instantly caught our attention with its whimsical charm and outlandish-looking gameplay. You start out with the titular squire Jot on a regular fantasy fiction adventure that could be compared to top-down Legend of Zelda games. But soon, Jot jumps off the pages into a more 3D platforming style where he can enter other mediums in what looks like a child’s work desk in their bedroom. There were a few different styles of gameplay we’ve seen in previous trailers, including traditional JRPG gameplay and even Punch-Out!!-style gameplay.

With a release date finally set for The Plucky Squire, we’ll look forward to seeing how the game turns out. Stay tuned for further updates and coverage on The Plucky Squire topic!