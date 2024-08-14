Until Dawn PS5 & PC enhanced versions dated for October 2024 The Until Dawn enhanced remaster is coming to PS5 and PC just in time for Halloween.

Ballistic Moon, PlayStation Studios, and Supermassive Games have been working on an enhanced re-release of Until Dawn for PC and PS5, and now we know when the updated version of the game will be coming. PlayStation released a new trailer taking a deep dive into the differences between the original game and its enhanced version, but we also learned that the Until Dawn remaster will be coming to PS5 and PC in October 2024.

PlayStation put out the Until Dawn remaster deep dive as a video on its YouTube channel this week. It was there that we learned that the game would come out on October 4, 2024. We also got a look at a variety of upgrades that are warranting the remaster’s existence. Ballistic Moon is a UK studio handling the ports, but it also rebuilt the game from the ground-up to be optimized on new platforms. Side by side comparisons show noticeable improvements in graphics.

Other changes to Until Dawn that were shown in the video included a reworked prologue chapter, new camera control mechanics, a reworked musical score and audio design, and new motion capture that appears to make for improved gameplay. The original Until Dawn is some of Supermassive Games’ best work, so we weren’t sure exactly how Ballistic Moon would improve on it outside of graphics when it was announced back in January 2024.

With this video now showing us exactly what we’re in for, Until Dawn is looking like it’s going to be a frightening journey all over again this October. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the release.