Does progress from the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha carry over? Learn whether your unlocks, upgrades, and progress from the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha carries over to the full release.

When it comes to accessing alpha versions of games, players tend to want to know if their efforts will be reflected in the full release. In the case of the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha, players want to know if their progress will carry over to the full game when it launches this year. Given there is plenty to unlock, it’s a fair question to ask.

Does Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha progress carry over?

Unfortunately, your progress in the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha will not carry over to the full release. Anything you earn or unlock during the alpha phase will be gone when it comes to an end. When the full game does release, you’ll be starting at a blank slate. This information was confirmed in an FAQ in the official Delta Force: Hawk Ops Discord channel.

WILL PROGRESS CARRY OVER? No. The PC Alpha Test version represents a work-in-progress build of the game, and progress will not be compatible with the release version.

Now, this is a blessing and a curse. For those who have managed to get in and play, all the neat weapons you’ve unlocked, attachments you’ve earned, and extractions you’ve cleared won’t be there. You’ll be starting from scratch, which is no doubt frustrating. However, it means you’ll at least have something to work towards when the game launches – so there’s that.

It seems as though you will need to unlock Vyron and Hackclaw, as well as eveything else, once the full game releases.

Source: Team Jade

On the flip side, having all players start at the same point on the full release means an even playing field. If you haven’t had a chance to play yet, it means you won’t be facing a lobby full of end-game weapons the instant the game goes live.

In saying this, it does not look like the developers at Team Jade have commented on cosmetic unlocks or accolades for those who participated in the alpha. Whether there is some sort of cosmetic reward alpha players can equip to show that they were there at the beginning remains to be seen.

While your progress from the alpha won’t carry over to the full release of Delta Force: Hawk Ops, you’ll at least be knowledgeable about all the game’s systems when it releases. Stay tuned to our Delta Force: Hawk Ops page for more coverage of this great new shooter.