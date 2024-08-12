Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end date & time Prepare for the upcoming season of Fortnite by first knowing when Chapter 5 Season 3 finishes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is ending soon, which will usher in the beginning of a brand new season for players to enjoy. For those who want to squeeze as much as they can out of the current season, you’re going to need to know the end date and time.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end date

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is scheduled to end on August 16, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. PT, which is 2:00 a.m. ET on August 17, 2024. The conclusion of the Wrecked season will see the next season, Absolute Doom, begin shortly after some assumed server downtime for maintenance.



Source: Epic Games

Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite saw the introduction of the Tesla Cybertruck, a neat Magneto cosmetic set, and even a crossover with Fallout. But that is about to come to a close once Chapter 5 Season 4 arrives. This upcoming season will see Doctor Doom and a host of other Marvel heroes arrive at the island.

It’s time for the heroes’ journey. And the enemies’ Absolute Doom.



Save the day starting August 16th! pic.twitter.com/BoLyijPNsC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 11, 2024

The trailer for the upcoming season also showed off a new point of interest in the form of Doom’s Castle as well as some returning items. It seems like players will once again be able to wield Captain America’s shield and Iron Man’s repulsors.

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 ending soon, make sure you tie up any loose ends so you're ready to dive in and play when Absolute Doom arrives.