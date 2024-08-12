New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end date & time

Prepare for the upcoming season of Fortnite by first knowing when Chapter 5 Season 3 finishes.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Epic Games
1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is ending soon, which will usher in the beginning of a brand new season for players to enjoy. For those who want to squeeze as much as they can out of the current season, you’re going to need to know the end date and time.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end date

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is scheduled to end on August 16, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. PT, which is 2:00 a.m. ET on August 17, 2024. The conclusion of the Wrecked season will see the next season, Absolute Doom, begin shortly after some assumed server downtime for maintenance.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map teaser

Source: Epic Games

Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite saw the introduction of the Tesla Cybertruck, a neat Magneto cosmetic set, and even a crossover with Fallout. But that is about to come to a close once Chapter 5 Season 4 arrives. This upcoming season will see Doctor Doom and a host of other Marvel heroes arrive at the island.

The trailer for the upcoming season also showed off a new point of interest in the form of Doom’s Castle as well as some returning items. It seems like players will once again be able to wield Captain America’s shield and Iron Man’s repulsors.

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 ending soon, make sure you tie up any loose ends so you’re ready to dive in and play when Absolute Doom arrives. Take a look at our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides for Epic Games’ smash hit.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola