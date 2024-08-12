Fortnite: Absolute Doom is the latest large-scale collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel Fortnite's next season begins on August 16 and will bring Gwenpool, Doctor Doom, and more Marvel characters to the game.

This weekend at D23, Disney announced multiple collaborations with Fortnite maker Epic Games. The largest of which is Absolute Doom, the title of Fortnite’s next season. It’ll be fully Marvel themed, with characters like Doctor Doom and War Machine being added as playable characters.

The first trailer for Fortnite: Absolute Doom dropped over the weekend and shows the villainous Doctor Doom wreaking havoc on Battle Royale Island. We also see Captain America Jonesey, Mysterio, Peelvirine, and Gwenpool.

The trailer also teases a new POI with Doom’s Castle, where we see players duking it out with standard weapons as well as special Marvel-themed items. This includes Captain America’s Shield and Iron Man’s Repulsors, both returning from previous seasons. There’s also a new Doctor Doom weapon that will let players fire a concentrated blast of energy at enemies.

Fortnite: Absolute Doom launches on August 16, 2024. It will mark the second Marvel-themed Fortnite season following Fortnite: Nexus War in 2020. For more Fortnite news, stay right here on Shacknews.