New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Fortnite: Absolute Doom is the latest large-scale collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel

Fortnite's next season begins on August 16 and will bring Gwenpool, Doctor Doom, and more Marvel characters to the game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
1

This weekend at D23, Disney announced multiple collaborations with Fortnite maker Epic Games. The largest of which is Absolute Doom, the title of Fortnite’s next season. It’ll be fully Marvel themed, with characters like Doctor Doom and War Machine being added as playable characters.

The first trailer for Fortnite: Absolute Doom dropped over the weekend and shows the villainous Doctor Doom wreaking havoc on Battle Royale Island. We also see Captain America Jonesey, Mysterio, Peelvirine, and Gwenpool.

The trailer also teases a new POI with Doom’s Castle, where we see players duking it out with standard weapons as well as special Marvel-themed items. This includes Captain America’s Shield and Iron Man’s Repulsors, both returning from previous seasons. There’s also a new Doctor Doom weapon that will let players fire a concentrated blast of energy at enemies.

Fortnite: Absolute Doom launches on August 16, 2024. It will mark the second Marvel-themed Fortnite season following Fortnite: Nexus War in 2020. For more Fortnite news, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola