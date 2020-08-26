Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 trailer shows Marvel heroes teaming up against Galactus Marvel Superheroes are being summoned by Thor to the world of Fortnite to help fight Galactus in the Nexus War.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is upon us. This new season has been ushered in with a trailer that gives players a taste of what’s in store for them, once they finish downloading the update. Featuring a medley of Marvel superheroes, the next season of Fortnite looks to focus on an imminent threat: Galactus and the Nexus War.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 trailer

The next season of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, has a host of new Marvel superheroes joining the insanely popular battle royale title. Included in the line-up is none other than Thor, Storm, Iron Man, Mystique, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Groot. These heroes will be bringing their own unique powers to the world in a bid to stop Galactus from destroying everything. Check out the Season 4 battle pass trailer below.

The previous season of Fortnite, Season 3, was the shortest of Chapter 2, so players are chomping at the bit to see what exciting prospects await them. It was hinted at that the next major update would be Marvel themed, and it would appear that Epic Games has not disappointed.

While it’s all sunshine and superheroes for players on PC and console, mobile players are in for a bit of bad news. Due to the ongoing lawsuits between Epic Games and Apple, players on iOS devices will not be able to update Fortnite, which means no new season for those players.

Not much else is known about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 just yet. However, the fine print in the video description states that Wolverine will be unlockable later on in the season. For now, players can find him around the island but he “won’t come quietly” so expect a fight. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest Fortnite news and announcements.